U.S. Courts Refusing to Look at Legitimate Concerns of Illegal Voter Activity

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - If the U.S. Judicial system refuses to even look at cases of blatant voter fraud, what does this say about the legal system in America?

What does this tell us about the American courts, where legitimate evidence pertaining to mass voter fraud is refused even a look, and rejected? It is quite clear that the current U.S. judicial system is corrupt and tragically operating as a partisan arm of the Democrat Party’s executive branches of state governments.

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” – Thomas Jefferson

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, in a split 4–3 decision, overrode the GOP-majority controlled Pennsylvania Legislature’s duly enacted law setting 8 p.m. on Election Day as the deadline for mail-in ballots. That decision was a brazen violation of the U.S. Constitution, as Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has already suggested, which grants the state legislatures the exclusive authority to determine the manner of selecting electors. This audacious violation of the U.S. Constitution however is overlooked and encouraged by the Democrat Party.

“A true patriot will defend his country from its government.” – Thomas Jefferson

In addition to the state courts, the DOJ, the FBI, and the media have been strangely quiet ignoring blatant examples of mass voter fraud committed in the 2020 election. This dereliction of duty, and blatant partisan partnership with the Democrat Party further fuels the fires of discontent amongst the population.

If things get really bad, the president can instate the Insurrection Act empowering him to deploy U.S. military and federalized National Guard troops to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion. Section 252 of the Act. It is clear that the foreign power, namely, China, has corrupted many members of the U.S. courts, Congress, Senate and key workers within the internal government.

At least through the passage of time, and as the corrupt elements have been emboldened in their actions, those on the side of justice know who the nefarious operatives are now. They through either their inaction, or action have shown themselves in the light, and can now be identified, and dealt with appropriately.

If the people have no faith in the systems put up to protect their rights, and justice does not mean justice any more, what hope do they have? With nothing left, they naturally move towards other safeguards the U.S. Constitution afforded and that may involve overturning the corrupt institutions through organised revolt against tyranny. The right to bear arms is the meter of liberty, and the people will have the right to do what they have to do to make things right again.