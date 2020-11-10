Secretary Pompeo Confirms President Trump Smooth Transition in January

As per the United States Constitution, Electors will be instated in key states where fraud has been prevalent and Secretary Pompeo predicts a smooth transition for President Trump to resume his duties in January when he will be inaugurated for a second term.

This is why Russia, China and Saudi Arabia were right to hold off in acknowledging the fraud Biden, and that it was totally wrong for the mainstream press to prematurely name Biden in any capacity as a successor to Trump, especially when there are multiple lawsuits and recounts in contested states occurring.

https://everylegalvote.com/

MOMENTS AGO: @SecPompeo says “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” pic.twitter.com/VX1u63SpUw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2020

It is also highly objectionable and nefarious for certain social media sites, and search engine monopolies to censor, and wrongly label valid information about this whole recounting process, which is completely legal under the auspices of the U.S. constitution.

In this capacity, and the huge level of voter fraud committed by the Democrat Party and their paid minions, many may even grace the wonderful services of the Federal Correctional Facilities across the nation for their participation in one of the largest electoral fraud schemes ever witnessed in political history.