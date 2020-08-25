Biden: “A Vote For Me is a Vote For Riots, Looting, Chaos, China, and Communism”

It seems the Democrats are slightly unhinged. They have now adopted far-left policies of radical militancy, rioting, looting, burning down whole neighbourhoods, all because some hoodlum or other resisted arrest at some point.

“We loot and riot, turn America into a frickin’ war zone if we don’t get what we want. The Democrat party is now a renegade radical sovietized Marxist political movement that does not care about the country, or hard-working people, we only care for virtue signalling, cancel culture, and the rights of criminals,” Biden said, as he twitched uncontrollably.

Oppression Olympics

Prospective Vice President and Marxist agitator, Kamala Harris chimed in with enthusiasm.

“That’s why a vote for the Democrats will be good for the country. We will use the Soviet methods of collectivisation to repatriate wealth and reparations for all African Americans costing hundreds of trillions of dollars we don’t have. The rich in America will not be rich any more after we have dealt with them. We’re talking confiscating all assets, and giving to people who have never worked a day in their lives or bothered to get an education. If you got offshore money, we’ll get that too by force if we have to,” Harris yelled, salivating.

Most decent, hard working Americans just want to live their lives in safety, but unfortunately if you live in a Democrat run state, your property is in serious danger of being burned to the ground by angry indoctrinated automatons who follow the insane political ideology of the American socialist Democrat party without question.

Kamala Harris, wants all borders opened, she wants reparations costing trillions for all African Americans, and to confiscate the assets of anyone who has worked hard all their lives to achieve some wealth.

Rioter in #Kenosha knocks an elderly man to the ground while people are looting all around him. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hMb85QtRUr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

The Democrat party, as it stands today, stands for uncertainty, chaos, riots, arson, violence, looting and confiscation of wealth, as well as outlawing the ownership of guns for every citizen.

“Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47”

By all means, if Americans want to be dictated over by radical socialist Marxists, they must with all their might vote for Democrat, thus voting for China to infiltrate America even more than it already has.

The United States is in serious peril at the moment and the defining moment will be the November elections which will decide if the country falls or moves forward safely.