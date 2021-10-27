eVTOL News: Meet the Jetsons

STOCKHOLM - Sweden - Roll over the Jetsons, they're finally here, with the Jetson eVTOL craft that looks like a real hoot to fly and own.

The era of flying around everywhere really is coming into the fore, especially when one views the latest video from Jetson, an eVTOL company truly breaking barriers in the industry. Is this the time of the Jetsons? Nearly.

Jetson is a Swedish company with a mission to change the way we travel. They aim to make the skies available for everyone with their safe personal electric aerial vehicle. Jetson was founded by Peter Ternström and Tomasz Patan in 2017. They intend to make everyone a pilot.

Jetson ONE Safety: Race car-inspired Spaceframe safety cell design. Can fly safely with the loss of any one motor. Hands-free hover and emergency functions. Triple redundant flight computer. Ballistic parachute with rapid deployment time. Lidar sensors driven terrain tracking and obstacle avoidance. https://www.jetsonaero.com/

Buy one for only $92,000 delivered to your door 50% assembled in kit form. Flight time is only 20 minutes, and this is the only downside to the current eVTOL craft, they are constrained by the lithium-ion batteries that are presently at their highest technological level. In time, hopefully another form of propulsion which is more efficient will be found, and the cost of these aircraft will decrease. Buy one now, you too can be just like the Jetsons.