Why it is Essential to Look After Your Skin

The beautiful iridescent glowing skin of a woman is an aesthetic sight to behold in itself, the softness of touch exuding a warmth of the finest silk. In today’s rigorous world, what does it take to accentuate the skin, to look after your skin as it is daily attacked by the chemical atmosphere of our cities, of traffic fumes and from our diets bereft of the necessary nutrition for ideal skin health?

There is a way to achieve perfect skin

The skin is the body’s clothing, it is the screen that protects us, it is the largest organ in your body and without healthy skin, many problems can arise. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average American woman weighs 168.5 pounds and carries more than 25 pounds of skin. An average man weighing 195.7 pounds will have nearly 30 pounds of skin. This is why it is extremely important for us to have healthy skin, simply because it is the largest organ in the human body.

The cyclic nature of our skin’s natural rhythm where old cells die and new cells are generated justifies that our skin should be treated as importantly as other parts of our body. We shed an incredible 30,000 to 40,000 of skin cells per minute.

The body’s skin is also affected deeply by what you eat, where you are, and how little or much fluid you drink.

One fact not many people know of is the symbiotic nature of your body’s skin and the gut. Even though these two body parts do not touch each other, there is an integral relationship between the two. For example, when the microbiome of the gut goes into a state of dysbiosis, in other words when the good bacteria is attacked in some way, then the body’s outer skin can be affected

Because of the multiple constraints on healthy skin, and the constant cellular change of one’s skin, it is thoroughly important to use a skin health regime that safeguards ageing, depending on your specific skin type as well.

The skin around the face naturally needs extra attention and care, not only in puberty but during the later years, where if the skin is unhealthy more wrinkles will form as well as there being a loss of elasticity. Within the face, the eye contour zone is the most delicate and needs extra attention with skincare.

Wrinkles appear on the face in the zones of skin where natural folds occur, and the skin becomes thinner and less elastic as ageing continues. Being exposed to UV light via the sun also contributes to more wrinkles on the skin appearing. UV light breaks down the collagen and elastin fibres in the skin. These fibres form the connective tissue that supports the skin. As this layer breaks down, the skin becomes weaker and less flexible. The skin starts to droop, and wrinkles appear.

Facial expressions like smiling, yawning, pouting, or even just speaking can cause wrinkles, as well as squinting the eyes, or frowning due to worry. As a person gets older, the wrinkles increase in number and depth. If you are a smoker, there can be damage to your facial skin because it reduces the blood supply thus causing wrinkles to the side of the mouth, as well as affecting the overall complexion. Alcohol is also a factor that can affect the skin through dehydration.

You can easily counteract the ageing and wrinkle process

Stress is also a big factor in skin health, and it is essential that a daily skin care regime counteracts the daily stresses we all have to deal with from time to time.

We also start ageing from the age of 20. This ageing of the skin can be quite a shock to many people, especially as many think ageing begins at the ages of 40. Sun exposure accounts for 90 percent of premature ageing as well as pollution and smoking. Collagen levels deteriorate quite quickly from the age of 20

Modern women are every day bombarded by images of fashion models with perfect skin, or photoshopped magazine features, however skin health should be a matter of habit, and not just for aesthetic reasons. Throughout one’s life, your health impacts multiple parts of your existence, and again, your skin is an integral part of your overall health.

Whatever your skin type, or skin colour