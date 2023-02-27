Survival is an excellent way to test one’s capabilities and limitations. There is no shortage of fans of such extreme activities. However, our first survival trip may raise some concerns and questions, such as how to prepare for it and what accessories to take with you. If we are going to an organized survival event, such issues are covered in the regulations. Usually, we can use various types of tactical equipment during survival, but some equipment is forbidden.

Essential survival accessories

There is a group of products that are useful during various survival activities – regardless of their character and environment. It does not matter whether survival takes place in the forest or in the urban jungle – it is definitely worth having a multi-tool or a multifunctional pocket knife. These are several tools in one with which we can do various things. It can easily fit it in a pocket, and we can always use it to cut something, screw or unscrew it.

Now let’s move on to protective accessories, which are also worth getting. During survival as well as airsoft battles, it is easy to get cuts or other injuries, so protective gloves are a must-have. But not just ordinary gloves. Tactical gloves, that protect against cuts or stabs, and at the same time are lightweight and comfortable. They make it easier to perform various types of work – even the precise ones. Safety glasses or goggles, as well as a face mask, are other accessories that increase our safety. They protect our face from splinters or low-hanging branches.

It is good to have all the equipment in something to carry it comfortably, and a tactical backpack is just for that. It is durable, comfortable and functional – it was designed to be lightweight and spacious. Additional pockets in the backpacks provide quick access to our packed equipment.

What else is worth taking with you on a survival trip?

It is worth considering taking special tactical clothing, which is more comfortable than regular clothing. This is made possible thanks to the breathable materials that can also be waterproof and protect against wind or cold. They are also extremely durable because they were prepared for such extreme use. During survival, we can easily damage regular clothing, so it is better to equip yourself with special shirts, jackets or pants.

The quality of the accessories is also very important – they should be resistant to damage and the elements. Only then will they be reliable and will actually help us survive extreme conditions. It is therefore worth choosing recognized and proven brands from the tactical industry, which can be found in specialist stores, such as Gunfire.com