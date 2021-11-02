There are instances when you forget to take medicines, and your recovery process gets delayed. Your doctor already told you when and how often to take these medicines, but you forget anyway. Here are some tips to help you overcome this issue.

You don’t maximise tools at your disposal

You have your phone with you. It offers tons of ways to remember that you must take a pill. From an alarm clock to a reminder app, anything is possible. There’s no excuse for still forgetting what you should do. Take advantage of whatever is available if you want to recover from your illness soon.

You’re too busy

When you have too much on your plate, you might forget about taking medicines on time. It doesn’t matter how busy you are. You should follow the prescriptions. Take your medicines with you wherever you go. Whether you’re in the middle of a meeting or on the road, you can still take the pills as prescribed.

You have too many pills to take

Sometimes, your pills can be overwhelming. However, you have no choice since you face more than one medical condition, and you should take more than one at a time. Consult with your doctor about this issue. Be transparent with your doctor, and you will know what the next step should be. There might be an alternative, so you won’t have to take several medicines at the same time. You might also have to let go of some on the list since they counter the effects of the other pills. For instance, you can buy penicillin online prescribed by your physician, and stop taking other pills as advised.

You keep all the medicines in the cabinet at home

If you have a medicine cabinet, it’s a good thing. You can store your pills and organise them easily. However, you should also bring one with you wherever you go. You won’t always be home. It might be necessary to take some medicines when you’re on the go. You can’t drive back just to take one from the cabinet.

You’re getting older

If you’re ageing and can’t use technology to remind you, ask for help from someone else. Tell your relative to call you when it’s time to take medicines and remind you. Another idea is to write the information on various areas of your house. You will think about what you have to take once you see these reminders. The fridge, bedside table, shelves, and kitchen table are among the options.

You can’t allow yourself to forget to take medicines on time again. If you want to get better soon, you must do what’s right. If you still don’t feel better after a while, go back to your doctor. You might need another check-up to determine what’s wrong. There could be another reason behind your medical condition and recurring symptoms. Trust the medical experts to do the right thing. Cooperate with them, and you will recover soon.