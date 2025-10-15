17.7 C
Maggie Thatcher Was Bit of a Minx, Allegedly

LONDON - England - Apparently Maggie Thatcher was a bit of a minx during her career as a politician and Prime Minister.

Daily Squib
By Tess Tiquele
ai
mags minx

Here’s one for the books — Maggie Thatcher had two affairs whilst married to her teetotal husband Denis.

According to some lurid book, Mags was humping Sir Humphrey, and some other dude early on in her career. Sir Humphrey Atkins seemed to receive magical promotions out of nowhere despite being a useless politician.

These are, however, spurious known unknowns that are frankly not really known or unknown, so take it all with a pinch of salt. It sells books.

Remember that any event that happened before the internet, surveillance society is pure hearsay.

The Iron Lady had an Iron Grip with her Iron Bottom Lip.

 

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
