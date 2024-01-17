17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentREVEALED: Reason Meghan Markle Wanted to See Queen on Deathbed
Entertainment

REVEALED: Reason Meghan Markle Wanted to See Queen on Deathbed

LOS ANGELES - USA - A royal expert has revealed the reason Meghan Markle was so desperate to see late queen on deathbed.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Gander
buy squib book
lilibet meghan markle queen on deathbed

There were claims by some royal experts that Meghan Markle trademarked the late Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved nickname ‘Lilibet’ without the Queen’s permission before her daughter was born, and also a royal correspondent has revealed why Markle was so eager to see the dying queen on her deathbed.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly furious about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to name their daughter after her intimate family nickname.

Stolen

The late monarch was so upset by the Sussexes’ decision that she told aides: “I don’t own the palaces. I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”

Photography

Royal expert Dunhill Malory revealed that Meghan Markle was desperate to be invited to Balmoral to see the queen on her deathbed because she wanted to take pictures to sell to some sleazy American celebrity show.

“I need to see the fucking queen asap. Can you imagine how much the selfies of me with her on her deathbed will get?” an excited Meghan shouted down the phone at the airport, according to a baggage handler working his shift.

She was then later seen slapping her husband Harry on his bald patch and shouting at him to “get it sorted, or you’re motherfuckin’ out! I will take the kids and everything.”

Witnesses say they saw Prince Harry bow down on the ground, grovelling like a naughty dog, before the couple entered the private jet.

It was later revealed that Meghan Markle was thankfully denied access to the late queen by Charles and the queen herself, despite Harry’s furious attempts to include her.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
Tories Now Want to Send Illegal Migrants to Moon
Daily Squib
Mr. Ganderhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »