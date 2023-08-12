Brain Damage: Elon Musk Versus Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight

ROME - Italy - With the gladiatorial cage fight set to happen between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, many are waiting with eagerness.

Some people would say some of these characters already have brain damage, but all kidding aside, repeated blows to the skull in a cage fight between the two billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could increase the levels of brain damage.

Most boxers and MMA fighters receive a considerable amount of brain damage during their careers and fights. Repetitive hits to the head increase the risk of long-term neurologic conditions like chronic traumatic encephalopathy, cognitive and behaviour problems and parkinsonism.

This is why it would actually be highly entertaining to see two billionaires, who have supposedly used their brains so well to create such great wealth, beat themselves to a pulp for an audience.

“Personally, I would enjoy watching a match where Zuckerberg becomes a vegetable afterwards. Here is this robotic guy who has a huge brain having it smacked around his skull at great speed. Sure, he’s not a career fighter, but permanent brain damage only needs one or two heavy blows to the skull. Depending on the force of the hits to the skull, the mighty Zuck could easily become as useful in the brain department as a piece of fucking celery. What happens to his empire then? No more Instagram or Facebook. Let’s look on the positive side here,” a man at a bus stop commented.

Elon Musk said Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event.”

More billionaires need to get into the ring to beat the living shit out of each other. For entertainment purposes, it just does not get better than this.