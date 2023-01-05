Smack Down: Prince William Punched Harry Over Meghan Bullying

LONDON - England - According to reports, Prince William knocked Harry down when the two brothers had a fight about Meghan's nasty behaviour.

Thanks to the wonderful investigative reporting at the Guardian, news filters through the media manure basket that in Harry’s new moaning autobiography ‘Spare’, the two brothers had a bit of a smackdown situation at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle is a person who loves creating discord and division, especially through the woke religion, so it was, with abject glee, she must have smiled at news that Harry and William fought over her nasty behaviour.

William whacked Harry on the chin, and he went down hard.

Harry’s first thought was to go to his therapist after the boxing match was over.