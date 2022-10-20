SUPPORT SATIRE: The Daily Squib Book Receives its First Review

Wow, hit me with a smelly kipper, the Daily Squib book has received its first review on Amazon, and it’s a stonker…not a stinker (unlike the kipper). Being a new author with little or no marketing budget or contacts is hard enough these days, but being a satirical non-pc author in a publishing world that has been overtaken by the unforgiving humourless pc woke mob is even harder. Because of the ongoing hacker attacks on this site, we cannot have a subscription form for making a mailing list.

The Daily Squib Anthology From 2007 to 2022 attempts to transcend all of the nonsense and idiocy of the millennium with even more nonsense and idiocy. Give it a go, at best if you are triggered by it, you can use the pages as toilet paper seeing as it is now so expensive with the cost of living crisis and all that bumf.

Check out the review here

The Daily Squib book is now also available on Amazon.com for our International readers. Please support the Daily Squib and satire. We do not have a conglomerate publishing company with unlimited marketing budgets to push the book to all other media outlets behind us. With zero marketing budget, and little or no advertising if you support the dying art of satire in this cold woke humourless world of communistic pc hell, then may the gods of satire and fortune shine down on you.

Difficile est saturam non scribere

It is difficult not to write satire

Juvenal (100 AD)