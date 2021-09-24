Now is Just the Time to Watch

LONDON - England - You may wonder what is going on with global food and fuel shortages, amongst a pandemic of Covid-19. Don't worry yourselves, sit back and watch another episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Those who perpetuated this astounding state of affairs are now simply analysing data, sitting back in their opulent chairs, watching how their little project is proceeding.

Their key modus operandi at this juncture is to evaluate how governments and the masses have reacted to their operation, which was a trial run for something way larger to come.

If they can get the public and global governments to accept the death tolls as a normal occurrence, then half the job has been completed, with ease, we might add. Already, Boris Johnson has revealed he is willing to accept 50,000 deaths per annum, which in the scheme of things is a drop in the ocean, but it’s a start for the engineers of this malaise.

The second port of call had to be food and fuel shortages, and in time, this will lead to severe problems for many who are not yet self-sufficient. The Daily Squib warned in July 2020 of food shortages, and how one should prepare for the next phase in the operation.

To survive the deluge, and ongoing purge, one must have prepared months and years ago whilst the general population were unaware of anything. The fickle masses were more concerned with their holidays in Benidorm, or some other horrific tourist fuck hole in the Continent, to think of anything else. Go back to watching episode after episode of Strictly Dancing, your eyes and senses hypnotised for hours and days on end in a firestorm of banal detritus designed to kill your soul from the inside out.

The engineers are tired of waiting, they are tired of preaching and not being listened to. Yes, they publish all of their thoughts and proposed actions for all to see, but only a few realise, or comprehend.

Wave after wave they will attack from on high, the capstone can only look downwards, and from this vantage the engineers can survey every point and every facet of humankind.

The Georgia Stones were a prophetic monument to the dream of the engineers, for they have waited patiently for too long.

We have been at war for some time, but many are only realising slowly right now as the engineers finally up their game, and soon they may even make themselves known to the few remaining.

The Covenant – Fiction or Truth?

An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their perception. Those who will see it will be thought of as insane conspiracy theorists. The engineers will create separate fronts to prevent the masses from seeing the connections. Behaving as if they are not connected to keep the illusion alive. Their Malthusian goal will be accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring suspicion upon themselves. This will also prevent the masses from seeing the changes as they occur.

We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite.

We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways, so they will never see what is happening.

We will use soft metals, microplastics, chemicals, ageing accelerators and sedatives in food and water, also in the air.

They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn as we spray the skies daily.

The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison.

The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths, they will destroy their minds and reproductive systems.

From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this information.

The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what they drink, eat, breathe and wear.

We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons, for they can see far.

We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.

Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.

They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect.

When they give birth, we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help.

We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.

When their teeth decay, we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future.

When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases, for which we will create yet more medicine and an entire pharmacological industry.

We will render them docile and weak before us by our power.

They will grow depressed, slow and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.

We will focus their attention toward money and material goods, so they many never connect with their inner self. We will distract them with fornication, external pleasures and games, so they may never be one with the oneness of it all.

Their minds will belong to us, and they will do as we say. If they refuse, we shall find ways to implement mind-altering technology into their lives. We will use fear as our weapon.

We will release deadly pathogens into the population centres.

We will establish their governments and establish opposites within. We will own both sides.

We will always hide our objective, but carry out our plan.

They will perform the labour for us, and we shall prosper from their toil.

Our families will never mix with theirs. Our blood must be pure always, for it is the way.

We will make them kill each other when it suits us.

We will keep them separated from the oneness by dogma and religion.

We will control all aspects of their lives and tell them what to think and how.

We will guide them kindly and gently, letting them think they are guiding themselves.

We will foment animosity between them through our factions.

When a light shall shine among them, we shall extinguish it by ridicule, or death, whichever suits us best.

We will make them rip each other’s hearts apart and kill their own children.

We will accomplish this by using hate as our ally, anger as our friend.

The hate will blind them totally, and never shall they see that from their conflicts we emerge as their rulers. They will be busy killing each other.

They will bathe in their own blood and kill their neighbours for as long as we see fit.

We will benefit greatly from this, for they will not see us, for they cannot see us.

We will continue to prosper from their wars and their deaths.

We shall repeat this over and over until our ultimate goal is accomplished.

We will continue to make them live in fear and anger though images and sounds.

We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this.

The tools will be provided by their labour.

We will make them hate themselves and their neighbours.

We will always hide the divine truth from them, that we are all one. This they must never know!

They must never know that colour is an illusion, they must always think they are not equal.

Drop by drop, drop by drop, we will advance our goal.

We will take over their land, resources and wealth to exercise total control over them.

We will deceive them into accepting laws that will steal the little freedom they will have.

We will establish a money system that will imprison them forever, keeping them and their children in debt.

When they shall band together, we shall accuse them of crimes and present a different story to the world, for we shall own all the media.

We will use our media to control the flow of information and their sentiment in our favour.

When they shall rise up against us, we will crush them like insects, for they are less than that.

They will be helpless to do anything, for they will have no weapons.

We will recruit some of their own to carry out our plans, we will promise them eternal life, but eternal life they will never have for they are not of us.

The recruits will be called “initiates” and will be indoctrinated to believe false rites of passage to higher realms. Members of these groups will think they are one with us, never knowing the truth. They must never learn this truth for they will turn against us.

For their work they will be rewarded with earthly things and great titles, but never will they become immortal and join us, never will they receive the light and travel the stars.

They will never reach the higher realms, for the killing of their own kind will prevent passage to the realm of enlightenment. This they will never know.

The truth will be hidden in their face, so close they will not be able to focus on it until it’s too late.

Oh yes, so grand the illusion of freedom will be, that they will never know they are our slaves.

When all is in place, the reality we will have created for them will own them. This reality will be their prison. They will live in self-delusion.

When our goal is accomplished, a new era of domination will begin.

Their minds will be bound by their beliefs, the beliefs we have established from time immemorial.

They must never, ever find out what we have done.

This is the secret covenant by which we shall live the rest of our present and future lives, for this reality will transcend many generations and life spans.

This covenant is sealed by blood, our blood.