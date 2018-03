LOS ANGELES - USA - Americans will buy anything and Infomercials are the proof. Some people think that when Americans die they go to the big Infomercial up in the sky for an eternity of Infomercials.

Nothing sums up American society better than the Infomercial. It is part of their consumer culture.

“You can sell an American a twig from a tree if you put it in an Infomercial and give it a $19.95 price tag. That’s the beauty of living and doing business in America. I love it. God bless this country. My bank balance loves it too,” a businessman from Ohio said on his Infomercial selling twigs.