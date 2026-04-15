New Report Charts Key Strategies and Trade-Offs for Long-Term Growth

Thelatest World Economic Forum report argues that the emerging global economy will be defined by the rapid uptake of artificial intelligence, intensifying geopolitical competition, rising levels of public and private debt, and increasing environmental and demographic pressures.

Learn more about the Future of Growth Initiative.

At present, high energy costs and political instability are holding back faster growth, although sectors such as IT services, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and leisure are expected to drive output in the years ahead.

Issued in Geneva on 15 April 2026, the report suggests that the strategies which underpinned global economic expansion over the past thirty years are no longer sufficient. It calls instead for a refreshed framework capable of addressing a rapidly changing landscape shaped by technological disruption, inequality, and mounting global pressures.

The findings draw on two years of consultation with nearly 200 business leaders, policymakers and specialists, as well as a survey of more than 11,000 executives worldwide.

Focusing on four central areas of economic policy, Growth in the New Economy: Towards a Blueprint outlines both reliable strategic directions and unresolved tensions that will influence decision-making over the coming decade.

In the area of technology, productivity, and human capital, the report emphasises that sustainable growth will depend on improving productivity and developing skills, as knowledge and innovation become the main drivers of value. Governments and businesses must decide how best to convert innovation into growth while ensuring that its benefits are broadly shared, weighing coordinated approaches against more competitive models, and considering whether to prioritise redistribution or increased mobility to promote inclusion.

With regard to global cooperation and domestic capacity, the report identifies the continued importance of exploiting comparative advantage and diversifying economic activity as dependable strategies for expanding opportunity and resilience.

At the same time, it notes the need to strike a balance between international engagement and strengthening domestic capabilities, requiring choices between greater self-reliance and deeper global integration.

In examining the business environment and the role of government, the report highlights the enduring importance of strong economic fundamentals, including credible institutions, high-quality infrastructure and macroeconomic stability, as well as effective collaboration between stakeholders. It also points out that governments may take on varying roles in economic transformation, from limited involvement to more interventionist approaches, while facing difficult decisions on managing debt through either fiscal restraint or more unconventional financial measures.

On sustainability, the report stresses that highlighting the economic and social advantages of the transition to greener systems is essential for achieving long-term prosperity and resilience. However, significant questions remain over how to manage the associated costs and trade-offs, with policymakers having to choose between investment-led pathways and approaches focused on cost control.

According to Attilio Di Battista, Head of Economic Growth and Transformation at the World Economic Forum, the current environment requires governments and businesses to make decisive choices and accept trade-offs. He notes that investment in productivity, skills and sound economic foundations remains a consistently effective strategy across countries at all income levels. At the same time, leaders must contend with complex challenges, including historically high debt levels, widening inequality, increasing geopolitical competition, an ongoing climate crisis and the most rapid technological shift seen in a generation.