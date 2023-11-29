Military Conscription: Britain Must Prepare For the Future Now

The future becomes the present in a moment, and if you are caught sleeping, you will suffer. The global threats that are rising daily are precursors of what is to come shortly. With Russia waging war, and China rattling its wok in the South China Sea as well as the conflict in Israel escalating, these are real threats to global peace. The military conscription must be reinstated and Ministry of Defence funding must be increased. Britain must prepare for a future of war and global conflict that will affect many facets of society, economy and life.

In the United Kingdom, military conscription has existed for two periods in modern times. The first was from 1916 to 1920, and the second from 1939 to 1960. The last conscripted soldiers left the service in 1963. In 2024, it will be imperative that the government reintroduces military service conscription to all men and women aged 18 to 51 years who are living in Great Britain.

Because of equality rights, women should also be conscripted, much like is the case in countries like Israel.

It is an unfortunate, necessary action that must be implemented, or the country will be caught short when the time comes to defend itself. Britain must also think about building more nuclear shelters for the population, because if there is a nuclear confrontation there will be no shelter under the current level of governmental policy.

Due to diminishing natural resources and finite raw materials along with overpopulation and mass migratory movements across the globe due to poverty and climate change, global conflict is inevitable. It is not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’.

https://www.army.mod.uk/people/careers/

https://recruitment.raf.mod.uk/reserves

https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/careers/joining-process