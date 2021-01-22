Will Biden Impeachment Survive Corrupt Congress?

One very brave woman, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) stood up to the corruption, and is filing an impeachment order on Biden, however the amount of dirt being flung at this very brave lady is insurmountable. It is sadly very doubtful that her impeachment affair will survive simply because the cowardly Republican Party and GOP will not be watching her six. Already Nancy Pelosi is delaying filing the charge after it was submitted yesterday.

Naturally, Marjorie is being labelled as a kookoo ‘conspiracy theorist’ because these are the Saul Alinsky tactics the Democrats utilise to smear their opponents.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

First the Impeachment process has to pass through a corrupt swamp House of Representatives.

Once the impeachment process is initiated in the House of Representatives with the passage of a resolution listing the charges of “Articles of Impeachment” against the official being impeached, the Articles of Impeachment are moved to the Senate presided by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In this squalid swamp soup, there will be a hundred Senators as the voting jury.

I misspoke about the amount of money then-Vice President @JoeBiden threatened to withhold from Ukraine. Here are his own words: “You’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion.” “If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.” pic.twitter.com/xikZCirMlZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 17, 2021

If, and a very big if, the Senate votes in favour of convicting Biden with the charges by a 2/3 Senate majority amounting to 67 votes, then Biden will Impeached.

It does not matter that Joe Biden has committed High Treason against the United States, he is fully protected by the Democrat and Republican Party which has been infiltrated and turned rogue. Yes, there are still some decent, just Republicans left, but they are being hunted and turfed out of their positions by the swamp creatures who are so corrupt they even make the swamp belch with disgust.

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Go for it Marj, you’ve got more balls than the majority of the Republican males.