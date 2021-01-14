America Needs a New Party Representing Real Americans

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - America needs a new national party that actually represents the people.

The Democrats represent globalisation, Big Tech oligarchy, anti-Americanism and Chinese communism, the Republicans represent globalisation, self-preservation, greed and backstabbing. None of these parties in today’s America represent real American people, in fact they are so far removed from the grassroots people they hate, they see the people as pieces of shit not worthy of thought or policy.

America needs a new grassroots party away from GOP, away from the Democrat party.

None of the current parties are fit for purpose any more, and need to be relegated to the dustbin of history, both parties have failed America deeply.

It is time for Americans to build a new party that actually represents them.