Nowhere Man From Nowhere Brings Nothing

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Introducing Nowhere Man, who comes from nowhere and stands for nothing.

He came from nowhere, has never done anything, and will do nothing wherever he goes.

This is Nowhere Man, an imposter, a walking corpse with nothing of possible use to anyone or anything.

One thing that Nowhere Man does know though is how to take 10% off the ill-gotten gains.

Sometimes Nowhere Man babbles a little, it is a droning noise, unintelligible words, just mumbling noises.

Nowhere Man shuffles along, he is a walking corpse, a zombie, and he has a little antenna on top of his head where little yellow men from a far away land send him orders.

This is Nowhere Man, and he thinks he is the president now, but sadly Nowhere Man is mistaken, he is nowhere, he is nothing, but a cheat and a liar.

Nowhere Man will take away your shooter, Nowhere Man will take away your freedom, Nowhere Man will take away your free speech, Nowhere Man will take away your democracy!

