Domestic Terrorist Group Swarms Trump Supporter in Cowardly Attack

Domestic terrorist group ANTIFA are now utilising cowardly swarm attack techniques to violently attack Trump supporters and American Patriots.

Trained in communist camps in mainland China, ANTIFA, are a Marxist Communist domestic terrorist group who structure their organisation much like Islamist terrorist cells operating in the West.

Swarm techniques are a cowardly form of attack where lone victims are singled out, then suddenly mobbed by over twenty or more attackers beating and kicking the victim until they are seriously injured. The mob then moves on to the next lone victim.

BREAKING: Antifa swarm attack Trump supporter at parade in Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/97NoU6RLKs — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

The Democrat Party wholly supports ANTIFA, and BLM who are avowed Marxists intent on creating a Communist Insurrection on U.S. soil overthrowing the government and installing a Soviet communist system in its place.

Kamala Harris, who is Biden’s pick for Vice President, is planning to increase the power of ANTIFA and BLM if the American people are stupid enough to vote Democrat in the election.

“Harris fully supports the rioting and looting by these domestic terrorist groups, and is willing to put a pillow over the demented head of Joe Biden, metaphorically speaking, so she and her Marxist friends can gain power once the White House is compromised. This is the plan, because no one in their right mind would vote for a Marxist agitator like Harris for president in an election, they’re planning to install her through the back door,” an ANTIFA informant revealed on Sunday.