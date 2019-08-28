Anti-Democratic Remainer MPs See the Wrath of the Balls of Johnson

LONDON - England - The only thing that gives orders in this world is balls. Boris Johnson is showing the anti-democratic remainer MPs that are trying to stop Brexit where to go.

Tony Montana, in Scarface said: “Orders? You giving me orders? Amigo, the only thing in this world that gives orders is balls. You got that? Balls!”

This is what Boris Johnson is doing to the anti-democratic parliamentarians who are trying to stop the will of the people as voted in Britain’s largest democratic vote on June 23, 2016, to leave the EU is honoured.

The remainer parliamentarians have been trying to thwart democracy for three years, and time is running out for these anti-democratic swine.

As the Queen will begin a new session of parliament on October 14, leaving five days of debate on her speech, this will leave the anti-democratic remainer parliamentarians little time to thwart Brexit on October 31.

“In this world, to get things done, you need big fucking swinging balls, and Boris is doing things the hysterical May could only dream of doing,” one Brexiteer said jubilantly.

If these anti-democratic remainer MPs mess with the Queen in order to try and stop Brexit, they will be aiding and abetting Her Majesty’s enemies, effectively conducting High Treason.

As for the ‘impartial‘ Speaker of the House, a pox be upon him and his dishonourable war against the 17.4 million voters who voted to leave the EU on June 23, 2016. Shame on John Bercow, a cowardly treasonous stain of yellow piss not fit for a urinal.