Brexit is easy.

First of all bypass all Remainers and parliamentarians in the House of Commons and Lords (98% Remain). If the treacherous treasonous swine resign of their own volition all the better.

Second – Leave the EU on April 12 on WTO terms. We will be out of Customs Union and ECJ, CFP, CAP and not have to pay £39 billion into a black hole EU budget. We will control all borders and law, bringing back democratic sovereignty to parliament once again.

Third – Change the current snivelling incompetent coward PM to a swashbuckling Brexiteer who actually believes in the UK and can steer the course forward.