17.7 C
London
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechLast Week to Submit Your Hackathon Proposal – TechX25 Hackathon8!
Sci/Tech

Last Week to Submit Your Hackathon Proposal – TechX25 Hackathon8!

VALENCIA - Spain - Now is the time to register for the TechX25 Hackathon 8.

Daily Squib
By Tech. Ed
ai
tech-x hackathon 8

This is your last chance, folks, to be part of Tech-X Hackathon #8!

It’s last orders to be part of Tech-X and Hackathon #8, the place where bold ideas meet real impact in the Gaia-X ecosystem. Whether you’re ready to pitch ground-breaking concepts or build something brilliant, now’s the time to step up!

How can you participate?

🔧 Submit a Hackathon project or apply to speak on the Tech-X stage
🎯 Focus on Gaia-X ecosystem innovation, compliance, technical enhancements, or business-driven solutions

🏆 Compete for cash prizes and community recognition!

Hackathon Awards:
🥇 1st Prize: €5000
🥈 2nd Prize: €3000
🥉 3rd Prize: €1500

Deadline: 18 April 2025
Submit to: [email protected]
Questions? Contact us at [email protected]

Don’t miss the chance to shape the future of Gaia-X. 

Market-X & Expo + Tech-X & Hackathon #8 is designed to bridge the gap between the business and tech worlds, creating a dynamic environment where innovation thrives. Over two action-packed days, attendees will immerse themselves in cutting-edge market trends and technological advancements.

Day 1 starts with Market-X, focusing on business strategies, market insights, and entrepreneurial growth, followed by a networking event to build valuable connections.

Day 2 shifts the spotlight to Tech-X, exploring the latest tech solutions and culminating in the highly anticipated Hackathon #8. Throughout the event, the expo area and workshops provide continuous opportunities for learning and engagement.

The joint closing ceremony and Hackathon #8 Awards celebrate the achievements and recognise outstanding contributions and innovations.

    • Bridging Business & Tech: Bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and tech innovators for collaboration and growth
    • Innovation & Disruption: Highlight cutting-edge solutions, emerging trends, and groundbreaking ideas
    • Hands-on Experience: Participate in workshops, live demonstrations, and a competitive hackathon for real-world impact
    • Networking & Opportunities: Connect startups, investors, and corporations to drive meaningful partnerships
    • Celebrating Excellence: Acknowledge evangelists and recognise outstanding contributions through the Hackathon #8

GAIA-X

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
We Review Some of the Thousands of Kurdish Barber Shops on the High Street
Next article
Fake Asylum Seeker Says He Wants to be the Next Gary Barlow
Daily Squib
Tech. Edhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.