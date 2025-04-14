Last Week to Submit Your Hackathon Proposal – TechX25 Hackathon8!

This is your last chance, folks, to be part of Tech-X Hackathon #8!

It’s last orders to be part of Tech-X and Hackathon #8, the place where bold ideas meet real impact in the Gaia-X ecosystem. Whether you’re ready to pitch ground-breaking concepts or build something brilliant, now’s the time to step up!

How can you participate?

🔧 Submit a Hackathon project or apply to speak on the Tech-X stage

🎯 Focus on Gaia-X ecosystem innovation, compliance, technical enhancements, or business-driven solutions

🏆 Compete for cash prizes and community recognition!

Hackathon Awards:

🥇 1st Prize: €5000

🥈 2nd Prize: €3000

🥉 3rd Prize: €1500

Deadline: 18 April 2025

Submit to: [email protected]

Questions? Contact us at [email protected]

Don’t miss the chance to shape the future of Gaia-X.

Market-X & Expo + Tech-X & Hackathon #8 is designed to bridge the gap between the business and tech worlds, creating a dynamic environment where innovation thrives. Over two action-packed days, attendees will immerse themselves in cutting-edge market trends and technological advancements. Day 1 starts with Market-X, focusing on business strategies, market insights, and entrepreneurial growth, followed by a networking event to build valuable connections. Day 2 shifts the spotlight to Tech-X, exploring the latest tech solutions and culminating in the highly anticipated Hackathon #8. Throughout the event, the expo area and workshops provide continuous opportunities for learning and engagement. The joint closing ceremony and Hackathon #8 Awards celebrate the achievements and recognise outstanding contributions and innovations. Bridging Business & Tech : Bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and tech innovators for collaboration and growth Innovation & Disruption : Highlight cutting-edge solutions, emerging trends, and groundbreaking ideas Hands-on Experience : Participate in workshops, live demonstrations, and a competitive hackathon for real-world impact Networking & Opportunities : Connect startups, investors, and corporations to drive meaningful partnerships Celebrating Excellence : Acknowledge evangelists and recognise outstanding contributions through the Hackathon #8

GAIA-X