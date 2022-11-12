daily squib anthology
The development of VTOL vehicles (Vertical Take-off and Landing aircraft), vertical take-off and landing aircraft (ADAV) in French, is a major challenge for the future. CEO, David Dricourt founded Lovenie and is the chef behind this innovative eVTOL racer.

This is a relevant ecological alternative for our future, but also a profound change in the legislation for the use of these vehicles.

Lovenie’s first model, the Lov-1, will serve as a reference for the development of legislation. With this flying vehicle, Lovenie offers a sporty and playful version for private use, in a closed place.

The visionary and serial entrepreneur David Dricourt, director of the companies, Fiscallia and Gobbans is at the origin of the concept “to fly a kart”.

Lovenie was discussed on French TV recently, bringing the company more publicity.

Lov-1 Model

  • Type: Single Seater Flying Kart
  • Chassis: Aluminum and Carbon
  • Trim: Carbon and Resin
  • Motor: Brushless electric about 100kv
  • Cumulative power: about 80 kw
  • Propellers: Carbon
  • Controls: 2 joysticks
  • Weight: 70 kg with batteries
  • Harness: 3 point Sparco
  • Travel height: 2 meters above the ground
  • Travel Speed: About 40 km/h
  • Battery life: About 15 minutes
  • Batteries: Interchangeable
  • Length: About 2.80 meters
  • Width: About 3.00 meters
  • Colors: Red, Blue, Green + on request
  • Delivery: Pre-assembled kit
  • Available for sale: Fall 2023
  • Sale price: Communication 2023

