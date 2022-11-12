The development of VTOL vehicles (Vertical Take-off and Landing aircraft), vertical take-off and landing aircraft (ADAV) in French, is a major challenge for the future. CEO, David Dricourt founded Lovenie and is the chef behind this innovative eVTOL racer.
This is a relevant ecological alternative for our future, but also a profound change in the legislation for the use of these vehicles.
Lovenie’s first model, the Lov-1, will serve as a reference for the development of legislation. With this flying vehicle, Lovenie offers a sporty and playful version for private use, in a closed place.
The visionary and serial entrepreneur David Dricourt, director of the companies, Fiscallia and Gobbans is at the origin of the concept “to fly a kart”.
Lovenie was discussed on French TV recently, bringing the company more publicity.
Lov-1 Model
- Type: Single Seater Flying Kart
- Chassis: Aluminum and Carbon
- Trim: Carbon and Resin
- Motor: Brushless electric about 100kv
- Cumulative power: about 80 kw
- Propellers: Carbon
- Controls: 2 joysticks
- Weight: 70 kg with batteries
- Harness: 3 point Sparco
- Travel height: 2 meters above the ground
- Travel Speed: About 40 km/h
- Battery life: About 15 minutes
- Batteries: Interchangeable
- Length: About 2.80 meters
- Width: About 3.00 meters
- Colors: Red, Blue, Green + on request
- Delivery: Pre-assembled kit
- Available for sale: Fall 2023
- Sale price: Communication 2023