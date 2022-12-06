Keeping a spotless home can be a challenge. It can also be time-consuming and overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. By following our guide, you can get your home spotless in no time. Our guide will provide you with step-by-step instructions and practical tips on how to clean various surfaces, materials, and items.

How to Clean Specific Household Items: Kitchen Appliances, Carpet, Furniture, and More?

Refrigerator : Start by unplugging the appliance and removing all the food from inside. Wipe down the shelves and drawers with a damp cloth and baking soda solution. Wash with clean water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Stove: Remove the grates and burner caps, and soak them in hot, soapy water. Spray the stove and clean it with a damp cloth. If necessary, use a mild abrasive cleaner for tougher stains. Rinse with clean water and dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.

Mirror: Your worry about how to clean a mirror ends right here. Apply your glass cleaning solution on the mirror and spray it down. If you want a spotless gloss, pick up a microfiber cloth. To prevent spreading dirt and debris, try to always use the same edges of the cloth. When the mirror is spotless, go to a new part of the space to check for any overlooked spots.

Microwave: Place a bowl filled with one cup of water and one tablespoon of vinegar inside the microwave. Heat for three to five minutes until the water boils. Let it sit for a few minutes, then open the door and wipe away any food or grease residue with a clean cloth.

Coffee Maker: Make sure the coffee maker is unplugged. Fill the carafe with equal parts water and white vinegar, and place it in the machine. Start the brewing cycle, and allow it to run halfway through. Stop the machine, and let it sit for an hour. Start the cycle again, and allow it to complete. Rinse with clean water, and wipe down the exterior of the coffee maker with a damp cloth.

Carpet: Make sure you have everything you need to clean your carpet before you get started. You will need a vacuum, a dust beater, a bristle brush, a sponge, and mild dish soap. Use a carpet beater to get rid of the crumbs and dust. Scrub the carpet or wash it if there are stubborn stains. Let the sun dry your carpet.

Furniture: When you're done dusting your woven furniture, mix some white vinegar and olive oil. The stains and dirt on your wood furniture are no match for this magical cleaner. Buff the wood with a clean, lint-free cloth to finish off this cleaning process. It is recommended to wait at least two hours after applying the oil to the furniture before reusing it.

Tackling the mess of everyday life can seem like a daunting task. But with the right tools and a bit of knowledge, it doesn’t have to be. A little bit of effort and the right supplies can go a long way when it comes to getting your home spotless. Remember to use the proper cleaning products for each type of material, and don’t forget to wear protective gear when dealing with particularly dirty items.