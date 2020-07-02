Who doesn’t have the dream of cruising around in their dream car? Whether it’s a Ferrari or Range Rover, a BMW or MINI, the dream is always alive for virtually every driver on the road. There’s just one issue: very few manage to actually turn their grand vision into a reality.

The reason for this is typically down to price. Unless you’re fortunate enough to win the lottery or work a six-figure job, it’s unlikely you’ll have the necessary money sitting around to splash out on your dream motor.

Fortunately, the goal isn’t an unattainable one for the average person. By taking the right steps, you can afford the car of your dreams. Here are four tips to help you along the way:

Tip #1: Go the leasing route

Yes, you won’t actually own the car by leasing it. Yet there’s no faster way to start driving your desired vehicle. There’s no saving up for months or even years – a lease is a shortcut that can have you behind the wheel of your dream car instantly.

Now you might believe that vehicle choice is limited with a lease. You may also think it’s not an option to sign a lease contract if you have a poor credit rating. Well, if you feel that way for either point, you’d be wrong.

For instance, CVS Ltd is a highly regarded nationwide car leasing company that specialises in helping those with bad credit. Due to their policy of buying your vehicle choice and leasing it back to you, there’s also essentially no limit to what car you pick.

Tip #2: Spend less, save more

This is simple, right?

Admittedly, this isn’t the easiest option for most. Yet cutting out a few luxuries here and there can make a significant difference to your dream car budget.

Say you go out each week to a restaurant or indulge in a takeaway. If you were to avoid this and cook your own meals, you could easily save around £100 a month. This is just one example. Think of other regular expenditures like cable TV subscriptions, gym memberships, and pub visits that you can remove from the equation.

Tip #3: Take on a second job

This may seem overwhelming, but there are ways to do a second job without it being too taxing. With the power of the internet, for example, you can take on work from the comfort of your home. This could be everything from writing to graphic design.

It might also be a smart idea to build a passive income with the likes of written work and designs.

Tip #4: Invest your money

If you’re not expecting to acquire your dream car in the short-term, it makes sense to make the most of your savings by investing. If you make smart investment choices, your money will grow without needing to do anything else.

You can also risk part of your savings with high-risk investments. You could end up putting a dent in your budget, but it may also result in being able to purchase your dream car in double-quick time.