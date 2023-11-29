17.7 C
"White Lung Syndrome" – Another Lovely Chinese Export to the World

SHANGHAI - China - The latest release from China is a respiratory illness called 'White Lung Syndrome".

Dr. Joyunda Pubb
What a wonderful country China is, an overpopulated polluted shithole that exports nasty viruses across the globe every few years ruining economies and killing millions of people. The last lovely Chinese export was from Wuhan and was Covid-19, now we’ve got another lovely Chinese disease to contend with, some kind of respiratory illness or virus that attacks the lungs called ‘white lung syndrome’.

As usual, the Chinese Communist Party is keeping their mouths shut about this horrid white lung syndrome, and not even divulging data to the WHO or anyone else for that matter.

In early 2020, it was the millions of Chinese tourists visiting Europe that contaminated the European continent and then went global. This time around, the Netherlands is ground zero in Europe and cases will probably spread further. As we all know, the rest was pure history, from which many nations have still not recovered. Who knows what other delights await us after the next wave of bubbling Chinese viruses spread across the globe like fucking wildfire?

Here’s to the wonderful Chinese who bring only tremendous things to the world and spread happiness wherever they go.

