Pictured: Man Who Threw Eggs at King Charles

YORK - England - The Daily Squib has acquired exclusive pictures of the man who threw eggs at King Charles.

Eggs were thrown at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla today during a visit to York.

Luckily, the eggs missed the royal couple.

The man was detained by police immediately after the incident.

The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire, where the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.

Charles spent two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday and then York and Doncaster on Wednesday, with Camilla joining him on the second day.

If anyone can identify the man who threw eggs at the monarch, please contact the palace, so they can deal with it, maybe make an omelette or two.

Story Developing…