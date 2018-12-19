In November 2018, one of the world’s leading software providers NetEnt (Net Entertainment) has launched the full live casino package in Denmark. Now, customers can enjoy all the presented games with real dealers thanks to the brand of Mr Green and its gambling platforms.

This is the first entry to the Danish market for the company which provides live games to a lot of customers in several countries. It has solid positions in Europe in general – Net Entertainment casinos rating for UK citizens made by AllHighRollerCasinos.com shows that the brand is especially valued among high rollers.

Why NetEnt Live is worth mentioning? How it can boost the gambling experience? What are the most noteworthy innovations and achievements of the provider? Read on to get answers.

NetEnt Live features

Basically, live casino stands for games with real croupiers broadcasted in real time from a studio. NetEnt’s live games are streamed from specially equipped studios in Malta. Affiliate casino operators use their own websites to integrate these streams and allow gamblers to enjoy this experience.

On live platforms, the company provides:

Roulette

Blackjack

Common Draw Blackjack

Additionally, the provider has designed the global environment called Exclusive Virtual Casino or EVC. Thanks to it, users can switch between tables without closing the interface. Casino operators can order this system; Mr Green is the first big brand to do this.

Apart from games, there is a brand-new automatic system for operators called NetEnt Live Rewards. It allows creating personalized promotional offers, rewarding players with cash or bonuses, and catering products for gamblers.

Live Casino is available for both desktop and mobile players on 25 languages. It also supports 25 currencies worldwide. With Chroma Key technique that allows modifying background, casinos can promote their own brands with logos.

Live games for new markets

In 2017-2018, NetEnt has launched its games in several countries. Most of the projects are limited to betting systems and, sometimes, slots. Only a few partners have enough resources to host live casino, as it remains highly innovative and demanding. Moreover, NetEnt constantly develops new live features to attract more attention to the product.

Geographical expansion

As we’ve mentioned, entering the Denmark market is the latest milestone of the NetEnt live department. After the launch of the EVC system, Mr Green and Unibet ordered it and presented their own virtual platforms. The former operator provided NetEnt’s live games, including Roulette and two types of Blackjack, to Danish citizens. Mr Green’s Live Beyond Live final system now features a set of tables, seamless streaming quality, professional croupiers, and personalized support for Denmark.

Both representatives of NetEnt and Mr Green claimed that such cooperation should benefit brands, expanding their audiences. Henrik Fagerlund from NetEnt says that ‘Mr Green is a perfect partner with a strong presence in Denmark’. Antoine Bonello responds that NetEnt Live can enhance Mr Green’s proposition in Denmark. It’s too early to evaluate results but they may be impressive.

In August 2018, NetEnt also has expanded its influence in the UK after making an agreement with William Hill which should provide live games to local customers. This partnership between one of the biggest live casino operators and the company with an innovative approach to live games promises to be fruitful.

More than a year ago NetEnt signed a deal with Mozzart to launch both traditional online games and Live Casino in Serbia. The local operator now hosts dozens of entertainments, including Live Roulette and Live Blackjack. NetEnt’s officials stated that they are happy to ‘strengthen positions on regulated markets’ and pleased that Serbian players can enjoy the most popular titles.

Apart from focusing on the expansion of NetEnt Live, the provider partnered with a number of casino operators in the following counties: Canada, Lithuania, Norway, Czech Republic, and others. It’s clear the NetEnt is improving its products and spreads its influence.

Technical innovations

From the beginning of 2018, the provider introduced three new updates to Live Casino. The first one – Live Beyond Live – was developed in cooperation with already mentioned Mr Green and presented during ICE Totally Gaming. Gamblers can enjoy the multi-table system, extra view angles with additional cameras, and smooth interface.

Earlier, NetEnt launched other noteworthy innovations:

Sports Betting Widget : it allows gambling in live casino games and betting on sports events simultaneously

: it allows gambling in live casino games and betting on sports events simultaneously Live Sports Roulette: during this tournament dedicated to the World Cup, players were able to check live results with dealers’ comments

NetEnt’s hegemony

Considering the active expansion of NetEnt, we can say that the company tries to take a lead among casino software providers. Its main competitors, Microgaming and Playtech, enter new markets a bit slower. With impressive features of NetEnt Live, this brand can attract more customers and casino operators. The partnership with Mr Green shows that NetEnt is on its way to hegemony.