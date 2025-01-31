17.7 C
Make America Great Again – Hillary Clinton 2006

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Hillary Clinton was more MAGA than Trump in 2006. What happened to the Democrats since then?

Daily Squib
By Tollu Soh
ai
hillary clinton 2006 MAGA

It’s incredible how far left the Democrats and Liberals have moved since the good old days when they had some sense. Hillary Clinton in 2006 was way ahead of Donald Trump and was spouting some decent rhetoric regarding illegal immigration, in fact, this was some real MAGA shit coming from Hills. So what the fuck happened to Hillary now, and what happened to the Democrats to move so far to the left, even Karl Marx or Lenin would question their actions?

All the current Democrat virtue signalling snivelling bleeding heart liberals crying on camera about the deportations being carried out by Trump need to watch this video and shut the fuck up with their sickening whining.

Daily Squib
Tollu Sohhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

