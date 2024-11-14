17.7 C
World

Beyond Satire: The Onion Buys Infowars

TEXAS - USA - According to reports, corporate entity, The Onion, has acquired the Infowars website at auction.

By Daryl Rhea
INFOWARS SCREEN

We are not sure if the Onion can be classified as satire any more, but along with the Connecticut Democrats it has acquired Alex Jones‘ lifetime work website — Infowars.

The Onion, which is a large corporate entity, bought the site at auction for an undisclosed sum. The CEO revealed the details of the purchase: “The Onion, with the help of the Sandy Hook families, has purchased InfoWars. We are planning on making it a very funny, very stupid website. We have retained the services of some Onion and Clickhole Hall of Famers to pull this off.”

It is relatively ironic that Infowars, which was pretty satirical before being sold off, will be supposedly “made into satire” by corporate writers for the Onion.

Whatever. It is official today — Infowars is DEAD!

