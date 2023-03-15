Defence Strategy: Europe is Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place

MUNICH - Germany - The expansionist strategies employed by the European Union are necessary for the empire, however, there are drawbacks.

All of the discussion of European member states talking about their defence needs and capabilities is moving towards the formation of an EU Army. Something apart from NATO is being called for emphatically by EU members, because for them, NATO is not enough to defend Europe.

The EU is an expansionist mechanism, and like every empire to have existed, it must grow or die. One could easily postulate that it was the EU’s expansionist policies in Ukraine in 2014 that eventually activated Russia to act. Where the EU technocrats constantly regurgitated the words that the EU was created to stop war in Europe, the EU alternatively could be accused of creating war in Europe because of its expansionist actions.

The Daily Squib predicted the EU Army many years before it was mentioned either by the EU publicly or via corporate media in a strangely prophetic satirical article. Europe is now working towards a comprehensive strengthening of Europe as a whole, where complete integration of former national entities are comprehensively amalgamated as a single EU unit.

Friend or foe, the EU is caught between the USA, Russia and China. The immense amount of variables to consider are spoken of during the MSC, and it is clear that the undercurrent is more European unity and its own dedicated defence/attack force.

