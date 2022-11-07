Nancy Pelosi Could be Mummified and Interred in Democrat Museum

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The Museum of Democrats will display a mummified Nancy Pelosi after the politician is retired from active service.

The Democrat museum in Washington D.C. could be home to a permanent exhibit of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi it has been announced.

Set to be retired after the Democrats lose the Midterm elections, Pelosi will be mummified and preserved for generations to come.

“I’d pay a dollar to see that,” Joe Kaminski, 34, an air conditioner technician from Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico told MSNBC.

Professor Jane Thelmose from Boston University revealed why the mummifying process will be particularly easy with Nancy Pelosi.

“She is essentially mummified already. Just from her look, we can tell that her facial tissue is completely dead, but somehow the dehydrated skin is still present over her bones. This is possibly due to some sort of embalming technique used on Pelosi during her tenure as Speaker of the House.”

Questions have however arisen about Pelosi’s brain, will that be removed?

“We gave Pelosi an X-ray yesterday in preparation for the final mummification. No brain was found,” a spokesman for the museum added.

Pelosi will be displayed at the Museum of Democrats after the US Midterm elections 2022. Admission $1. Opening Hours: 07.00 – 18.00 Weekdays. 07.00 – 22.00 Weekends. No pets allowed.