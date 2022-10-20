Boris to Come Back

LONDON - England - Boris Johnson may make a comeback after Liz Truss resigned as PM.

Fear is growing amongst the opposition that Boris Johnson could make a massive comeback in Number 10.

The Lib Dems, SNP, and Labour as well as the EU are all sweating in fear at the mere thought of such a thing.

“We need a wartime PM and Boris is it. BoJo is the only one in the Tory Party who can deal with the coming escalation with the Russian war. World War III is evolving and will escalate every day,” a Westminster insider revealed.

Get the Number 10 flat’s wallpaper and the garish interior designs ready.

The enemies of Britain are now living in fear.