One would say that supposedly unbiased auntie was being a bit naughty by meddling in political games against the government however there is no doubt that the BBC urging MPs to resign live on TV is possibly contravening some sort of regulation.

The BBC text sent to MPs: “I appreciate you may well be staying in place but if you are planning on resigning we’d be very keen to get an interview with you – a resignation live on air would be even better. Please do let me know in confidence if that’s something you’d consider.”

The BBC is known as the fifth arm of the Labour Party and is clearly meddling in political games to reinforce its bias as well as increase its viewers.