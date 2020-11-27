Release the Kraken – Sidney Powell

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - As the redoubtable sinewy attorney Sidney Powell gestures to release the Kraken on the swamp creatures, will the Republic be restored to its former glory?

“Release the Kraken” the Republic’s stalwart defence attorney hailed, as she waved her arm across the swamp.

As soon as Sidney Powell gestured across the vast Washington D.C. mire, the creature from beneath the gunk awoke, its vast tentacles ready after thousands of years to crush the persistent enemy refusing to leave the United States alone with their incessant corruption and treasonous treachery.

“Release the Kraken”

Joe Biden, atop a swamp rat, Hillary Clinton, did not know what he was saying, blabbering inanely about p-salms, he kept on claiming that he was the President of the United States now and that all doors into the country should be opened forthwith. As he toddled along the mushy swamp, a large tentacle lifted both the creatures up squealing like piglets. The tentacle calmly placed the cowardly cheats into its Kraken mouth and its whirring beak crushed the juicy morsels like grapes, the bloody mess and bits churned up in an almighty tasty soup.

From over there a coterie of CNN and other faux news reporters were delightedly misreporting an event when this time multiple tentacles picked each of these vile creatures up screaming for their horrid lives. One after another these shameless hacks were consumed by the Kraken, even giving out an almighty burp afterwards.

As for the entrenched agents of Obama, and all the other Chinese agents, they were gobbled up without much fuss. The man behind it all, Obama, tried to swim away hurriedly followed by Michael but were apprehended by the Kraken’s tentacles, squeezing the puss out of these two characters. The smell and stench of the mess was even too much for the Kraken to consume so it left the poopy mound there to fester.

Slowly, from the clouds a chink of light filtered through to the swamp. The clouds parted to clear skies, and the swamp dried up, and the Republic was restored to its original glory. Gone were the ANTIFA and BLM Marxists, replaced by chirping birds in the trees, and all the other treasonous scum had all been consumed by the Kraken, who now returned back to the depths once again, and hopefully will not be needed for a while.