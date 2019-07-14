Ibiza is one of the ultimate holiday destinations and offers something for everyone. Although this Balearic island is most famous for its lively nightlife scene, it also offers peaceful white beaches and yoga retreats for those who prefer a more relaxed holiday.

What Can You Do While Holidaying In Ibiza?

Ibiza offers a diverse range of activities and you are sure to find the right activity for you in a heartbeat. The island is surrounded by tranquil azure-blue waters that beg to be explored by boat and sandy white beaches that are perfect for catching some sun.

Hiring a boat is one of the easiest ways in which the island can be fully enjoyed since it allows you to explore several parts of the island with ease, boat hire Ibiza is easy and simple. You require very few documents and can rent a boat in no time at all, several choices are available depending on your skill level and personal preferences.

Ibiza is famous for its nightlife and the island is littered with several prestigious night clubs that can keep you partying all night long. There are also several world-famous restaurants for those who prefer to class things up with a good meal. Ibiza’s old town carries Unesco world heritage status and it is the perfect place to visit if you are interested in architecture and culture.

For those who love sports, Ibiza’s warm waters offer the perfect playground to enjoy activities like paragliding, jet-skiing and scuba diving. No matter what you are looking for in a holiday, Ibiza won’t disappoint with its large range of activities.

Exploring Ibiza By Boat

Ibiza is part of the Balearic Islands and as such forms a great base for exploration of the region by boat. The island is surrounded by tranquil waters that do not pose particularly challenging conditions for inexperienced sailors to navigate but if you are unsure, you can always add a skipper to your boat rental. Exploring Ibiza by boat allows you access to lesser-known areas of the island that are generally only accessible by boat. These areas are perfect for exploration, even during high-season, because there are fewer people than in the main town.

Where To Stay In Ibiza?

Ibiza offers a wide variety of accommodation that ranges from five-star hotels to luxury beach cabanas. When it comes to accommodation in Ibiza the sky, your imagination and the budget are the only limits. During the peak holiday season in July and August, the island can be very busy and it might be wise to book your accommodation well in advance to prevent disappointment.

Why Should You Choose Ibiza As Your Next Holiday Destination?

With so much on offer, Ibiza never disappoints. The island has something for everyone which is what makes it the perfect holiday destination. Another great attraction is the climate- during the peak summer season, Ibiza offers warm days that are perfect for water sports and lazy afternoons on the beach.