Trends come and go, but there are certain classic items that will last for a lifetime. This is particularly true with women’s luxury fashion, making it easier to build a sustainable wardrobe without the worry of pieces going out of style. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these must-have classic items.

1. Little Black Dress

A fashion staple since the 1920s, the iconic LBD became famous thanks to Coco Chanel. The first step to finding your perfect dress is knowing your body type and picking an adequate silhouette to suit. For a timeless piece, pick a dress of a semi-modest length and a higher neckline. In this way, transitioning from day to nightwear will only require a change of accessories.

2. White Button-Up Shirt

Borrowed from the boys, the white button-up shirt is easy to pair with pant suits and pencil skirts for a flawless business look, but also with washed jeans or glam skirts for a trendy casual occasion. To take the whole button-up concept to a new level, pick a shirt made of a luxe material, like silk, satin, or viscose.

3. Black Blazer

A structured blazer works like a charm on any outfit, from tee and shorts to a pants suit or pencil skirt. If your wardrobe has no blazer, start your blazer collection with a fitted longer one. If that’s covered, add up a cropped and oversized style, too. When all styles are covered in black, you can start playing with colours and patterns until you own all the blazers you love.

4. Light Cardigan

A classic item that often gets overlooked; the light cardigan is one of the most versatile clothes you can have in your wardrobe. This item serves a multitude of purposes, from keeping you warm on a chill night to adding glam to an otherwise casual outfit. You can pick from different lengths, colours, and textures, but start with a tan, mid-length one for the most versatility.

5. Black or Grey Pencil Skirt

Classy and elegant, the pencil skirt is a must for business purposes. Whether you wear it at the office or for a corporation event, rest assured you’ll look prepared and professional. There aren’t many rules when it comes to choosing the right skirt, but black or grey are timeless colours – they also match with pretty much any blouse or button-up shirt.

6. Pumps

Pumps provide a great way to dress with elegance while remaining comfortable at the same time. Perfect for day-to-day life, team designer pumps with skinny or leather jeans for the ultimate staple outfit. If embellished with diamantes or studs, you could even transition your pumps into evening wear.

7. Tan Trench Coat

Trench coats are the autumn and early spring alternative to a light cardigan. Wear them with jeans and a white tee or over a business suit for best effect. We recommend getting a tan trench coat, as tan is a neutral colour that pairs well with everything. Furthermore, trench coats look amazing with boots, pumps, flats, and trainers alike.

8. Classic Jeans

The latest fashion trends talk about baggy boyfriend jeans and mom jeans. But, if you’re looking for a design that’ll never go out of style, skinny jeans are a must-have. Opt for a black pair and dark blue pair to begin with; these two types of jeans can pair up with a magnitude of different blouses for simple yet put-together looks.

9. Simple Flats

Pumps are an essential item in every woman’s wardrobe, but so are simple flats. From ballerina shoes to loafers, you have dozens of classic styles to choose from. Leather shoes are your best choice, but you can also opt for canvas or suede. As for the colours, pick classic shades like black, beige, or navy. These shades will go with most outfits, preventing the need to buy new shoes every time you buy new clothes.

10. Wrap Dress

Another item all women must have in their wardrobes is a flattering dress, and if you want one to keep forever, that should be a wrap dress. This type of silhouette looks fantastic on all body shapes, and you can wear it for years without worrying about your body changing much. Depending on occasion and time of day, you can pair your dress with white trainers for a casual look or heels and a blazer if you want to create a more sophisticated outfit.

With these ten classic items in your wardrobe, you’ll never feel stuck for outfit choice again. All of these items work well with one another, giving you full freedom to create unique looks with the items you already own!