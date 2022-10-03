ADHD (and other types of executive dysfunction) can be difficult to manage, especially when it comes to eating, preparing food, and washing up. Just the thought of having to deal with this task can feel overwhelming – even before you have opened the fridge to take your eighth look inside, hoping different options will appear out of the blue.

If this sounds familiar to you, this piece is here to help. It is going to discuss some top kitchen tips for those with executive dysfunction issues to help make mealtimes that much more manageable.

Get With the Gadgets

Certain kitchen gadgets can make life easier, especially when they can take away the majority of the burden when preparing food. For example, choppers are an excellent tool to use to help cut up vegetables and fruits, which otherwise could take up a lot of time and energy. Many choppers now have been devised to cut up all kinds of different foods with just one chop – leaving them ready for you to eat or do whatever you need to do with them.

Other gadgets that might be useful to include, an air fryer, a slow cooker, and of course, a dishwasher. Air fryers not only use a lot less electricity than conventional electric ovens, but they also have even easier operational instructions. You can simply put many different foods in without needing to preheat, and they are cooked sometimes within half the time that a conventional oven would do. This is great for those who are short on time, or find themselves not hungry after preparing a meal for a long time.

Also, you can get a dishwasher, as this can make the world of different to dishes piling up in the sink, which can often become a problem for those with executive dysfunction.

Go One-Use (Yes, Really)

In a world where one-use plastic is frowned upon, it can be difficult to talk yourself into using this as a technique. However, if this is the difference between you eating and you not eating, then always choose the former. It is easy to get hold of paper plates and bowls that you can throw away afterwards if washing up is too much – but did you know, you can also bulk buy items that are eco-friendly and biodegradable, such as pizza boxes, hot and cold food containers, coffee cups, and more? This can make the opportunities endless for meal prep, eating when you have low energy, or are unable to do the dishes – and can make life just that little bit easier.

Executive dysfunction is extremely common. Up to 80% of women with autism alone are said to experience it. There is nothing to be embarrassed about and there are ways to make life more manageable, so you can enjoy a better quality of life. It is important to remember you are not alone, and to do whatever helps.