Could Manchester United replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager? 

Manchester United spared the blushes of a terrible campaign when they won the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley 2-0. It was a strong counter-attacking performance from the Red Devils – one that shocked live football odds while showing a blueprint for how to beat Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling side on the biggest of occasions. In many respects, the win saved Erik ten Hag’s job.

Indeed, it was a tough sophomore year for the Dutchman in English football, with a campaign that ultimately culminated in a second successive trophy, overshadowing their worst league finish since the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

United finished eighth and despite adding silverware to their cabinet, Old Trafford will be deprived of Champions League football for another season – all the more frustrating due to the new format.

It’s going to be a big summer for Ten Hag, but even then, the Dutch manager is not untouchable. While it’s unclear if Jim Ratcliff will instil the same ruthless nature that has seen United dispose of much better tactical coaches like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, expect a new man in the dugout before the end of the year if things aren’t going to plan.

Many believed Ten Hag’s time was up already when the whistle blew in the FA Cup final. Van Gaal suffered a similar fate when his United team beat Crystal Palace in extra-time of the 2016 FA Cup. Despite lifting the trophy, the two parted ways, while Ten Hag has been given more time, and it is assumed more money, to try and paper over the cracks in his side that are becoming more apparent and more self-inflicted.

However, Ten Hag has admitted he took time out of his holiday to speak to the United hierarchy. With his future in doubt, United reassured him that his job was safe for now and that they wanted him to stay.

“The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza,” he said. “They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.”

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager,”

“Ineos took their time. They are new in football, it’s normal to reflect on the season. It’s no secret that they talked with multiple candidates.”

Although Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate have previously been linked with moves to Old Trafford, it looks like United will persevere for the time being.

United did show plenty of encouraging signs against City, though. Their ability to soak up pressure and hit teams on the break was an exciting approach, considering that United has been criticised for being too overzealous and naive at times in big games.

In Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, they have two young players who lay the foundation for a future squad, and while Raphael Varane – who has now moved on following the expiration of his contract – and Casemiro look well past their sell by dates, Ten Hag’s new approach involving pace and dynamism could change the culture and the club and swing momentum back in their direction.

United face Fulham in their opening game of the new Premier League season. A night under the lights at Old Trafford is a perfect way to begin their campaign. Only time will tell if Ten Hag is still in the dugout come the end of it.