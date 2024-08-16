What is Worth Knowing About Tile Backer Boards?

Having a well-organized bathroom or wet room is a real treasure. It is in this place that you can perform true wellness, cleanse not only the body, but also the mind. However, in order for this to really happen, it must be a space not only properly decorated in terms of furniture, but also carefully protected from the harmful and dangerous effects of water.

Why is an insulation layer necessary in wet rooms? What advantages does tile backer board have? How to install tile backer boards? What else is worth knowing about tile backing boards?

Having your own wet room is a dream for many people. Let’s learn more about how tile backer boards are an important part of them.

Why is an insulation layer necessary in wet rooms?

Wet areas such as bathrooms and wet rooms are particularly vulnerable to the damaging effects of moisture. After all, it is very easy to accidentally roll water there, and there are many times when steam settles on floors or walls. As a result, it is very easy for water to inadvertently start leaking. The result can be rot, expulsion of the structure or other damage. Fungus can also develop, unnoticed, in hard-to-reach places. Tile backer boards are a chance to avoid such problems. They provide protection and are the ideal choice for anyone who values the high quality of their rooms, and at the same time likes to take care of the safety of the structure.

What advantages does a tile backer board have?

Tile backer board is much more than just a moisture barrier. It’s also a great material, allowing you to protect your floor from weight. Some tile backer boards, while beautiful, also have tremendous weight. With tile backer boards, you can hold up to tens of kilograms without damaging the surface. It is also an ideal choice for tiling a wall. With them, you can do any tiling project, no matter how complicated it is. It is also worth noting that they provide a flat power surface, ideal for tiling. What’s more, tile backer boards are also a good support for an underfloor heating system, as they increase its efficiency. Not to forget that it is also very durable, long-lasting and relatively easy to install. Tile backer board provides the perfect substrate for tiling projects in your bathroom or wet room. When laying them on the market or plasterboard, it is necessary to mark the studs. When installing tile backer board, always follow the instructions for the specific type of surface. It is advisable to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and not save on materials, so that the construction can serve without hindrance or problems for a long time.

How to install tile backer boards?

There is no single, simple instruction for installing tile backer boards. Much depends on what surface they are to be put on. However, it is worthwhile, no matter what, to follow a few important rules. Firstly, the surface on which the tile backer boards are to be laid must be cleaned and repaired. If they are boards, they should be even and free of gaps, if a masonry wall, they should be clean and smooth. Be sure to carefully measure the tile backer boards. If necessary, they can be trimmed. High-quality glue is essential. In addition, it is worth using the right screws. Let’s see how to install tile backer boards in a wet room step by step: after cleaning the surface and measuring and trimming the boards, you can lay them on the wall. There should be 3 mm gaps between them, which are filled with silicone sealant. Then the screws and dowels should be fixed. The joints should be covered with tape designed for this purpose and glue spread. Wet room should also be tested for water resistance. It is worth remembering that proper installation of tile backer boards is crucial to their effectiveness. If you don’t feel you have enough knowledge and skills, you should enlist the help of a specialist.

What else is worth knowing about tile backing boards?

Once you have placed the tile backer boards where they are supposed to go, you can start laying the tiles. The good news is that this can be done quite simply, just like directly on the walls or floor. It’s even a bit easier, because the tile backer board provides an even surface. However, it is worth choosing the product carefully, tailored to what kind of tiles will be laid and what function the room has. To find the best tile backer boards, take a look at https://wetroomsdesign.co.uk/tile-backer-boards. Here you can find a wide selection of carefully selected products that will work best for your wet room. Fast and safe delivery is just an added plus to look out for. You should definitely take advantage of this company’s offer and find the perfect solution for you.

Modern tile backer boards are an indispensable part of any wet room. They not only provide comfort during tiling, but guarantee the safety of the entire room. Note that in areas that require careful insulation, tile backer boards are even essential and provide the best results. It is worth choosing these products carefully when organizing your wet room or bathroom.