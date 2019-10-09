Participants now have until October 21 to enter the only global creative Epica Awards judged by the press

The Epica Awards has extended the deadline for entries to October 21, giving entrants an additional two weeks to submit work to the global creative competition. Epica honours the year’s best work in the fields of advertising, design, PR and digital.

From November 18 to 21, Epica’s unique jury of editors and leading journalists will meet in Amsterdam to choose the winners, including candidates for the new PR Grand Prix and Gender Equity category.

All the work entered will be scrutinized by the main jury alongside an online panel of some 200 writers and reporters. These include specialists in fields such as production, special effects, design, VR, fashion and retail. Entering Epica is an immediate PR plus for agencies and clients.

The Epica Awards ceremony will take place on November 21 at the Royal Tropical Institute (KIT) in Amsterdam.

Every agency that enters receives a copy of the annual Epica Book, which features winners and selected high-scoring entries, alongside in-depth articles written by members of the Epica jury.

