Exclusive Footage From Wakanda South Africa Parliament Persecuting White Farmers

CAPE TOWN - South Africa - Thousands of white farmers are fleeing the country after forced farm grabs and death threats.

As the exodus of white farmers continues from South Africa, the country is descending back to the law of the jungle.

South Africa reports that 400 white farmers have been killed in the past 12 months and they were also being forced off their land, as a new policy was implemented through African National Congress (ANC) and its new leader and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The real Wakanda

A motion passed in the South African parliament recently calls for the expropriation of land without compensation of white farmers.

Many white farmers are now trying to flee to Australia from South Africa.

One fleeing farmer said anonymously: “Once all white farmers go, they won’t know how to run the farms and will probably starve. Good luck to them.”