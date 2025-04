Eh, we don’t generally like to butter our own muffin, or stroke our own (let’s not go there – Ed), ahem, but the lovely geezers at Feedspot sent us a notification that we’re amongst the top UK satire sites on the internet, voted for by their millions of viewers. All we can say is wow. Cool.

Check out the Feedspot link for confirmation that we’re not lying gits.

Cheers to our readers and the Feedspot team.