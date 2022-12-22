With the launching of Sweet Powernudge, a new slot machine inspired by candy, Pragmatic Play, a prominent content provider to the iGaming market, strikes the sweet spot.

The 65 reels used for gameplay have symbols that represent different candies, jams, and chocolates. Five or more adjacent matching symbols must create a cluster to result in a win. Any winnings trigger the Powernudge feature, which nudges reels with at least one winning symbol down a row to reveal fresh symbols at the top of the board and the opportunity to produce more symbol combinations.

A multiplier reel situated next to the regular reels can randomly spin on each base game spin, giving any wins between a 1x and 10x multiplier. This also nudges if the regular reels activate the Powernudge feature, accumulating additional multipliers and boosting the title’s winning potential.

Seven free spins are awarded for four or more scatters. In this game, the multiplier reel is always spinning and collects more multipliers for each Powernudge that occurs on the playing board. A retrigger is also possible, and four scatter symbols will grant three additional spins.

Immediately after recent hits like Pizza, this newest slot release was released and hit the gaming world by storm. Pizza? Pizza, Hot Pepper, and Reel Banks are just a few of the more than 250 original games in Pragmatic Play’s library of accolade-winning games.

Pragmatic Play is one of the top software developers in the iGaming industry offered by some of the best new slot sites including Casumo, Fun Casimo, 888 Casino, and others. The software company is one of the most active producers of thrilling and wonderfully designed slot machines. As a result, more people worldwide are now interested in this gaming studio’s material and searching online for it, which has significantly expanded their popularity. Popular slots include Wolf Gold, Sweet Bonanza and The Dog House Megaways, Gates of Olympus, amongst other favourites. Recently, Pragmatic Play has also won two awards in the gaming industry including iGaming Supplier of the Year, and also receiving Game of the Year for its hit title Gates of Olympus. After being crowned Casino & Games Supplier of the Year at the SBC Awards Latinoamerica 2021 in October, Pragmatic Play has had a very successful year. This honour highlights the supplier’s tier-one status in the area.

“The Powernudge mechanic is a huge favourite with slot enthusiasts, as we’ve seen with previous hit games such as Rise of Giza Powernudge™ and Goblin Heist Powernudge’’, says Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play.

“Building on this feature has seen the introduction of a multiplier reel, which can dramatically increase wins both in the base game and free spins round. We are also returning to a successful candy theme in this game, with the award-winning Sugar Rush™ and Sweet Bonanza™ already making use of this style. This title delivers on the features and mechanics that players look for in terms of replayability and win potential.”