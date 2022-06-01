Betting on sports on your mobile device is pretty easy these days, thanks to the growth in technology. You can now make picks & predictions on your phone using an app or on the sportsbook site. Either way, you’ll enjoy the same playing experience as you would with betting on a computer.

However, before you jump into placing a bet through a mobile app, you should know some safety tips that can help you avoid issues. We’ve pieced this tidbit together to give you some essential safety tips to adhere to when using sports betting apps.

Only Play Using a Licenced Sports Betting App

Before you get started, you should be sure that the app you want to use has a proper license from top sports betting regulators worldwide. You must ensure that you look around the app before creating an account. You don’t want to play at a site that doesn’t follow any rules or isn’t regulated by any trusted body.

If it’s a sportsbook that you’ve been using before and trust, you can rest assured that the app will be licensed and begin your betting journey.

Ensure There’s a Two-Factor Authentication

Apps can be fragile if not well secured, especially if someone else has access to your device. As a result, you want to ensure enough security on your sports betting app. Therefore, you should check if there’s a two-factor authentication feature to help you improve the safety of your sports betting app. If it’s available, you should ensure that it’s activated.

Don’t Add Your Debit/Credit Card Details

We understand that it’s easier when you can do instant transactions without having to provide your details every time you want to deposit or withdraw. Therefore, you would like to add your credit or debit card details to the sports betting app. There’s a security risk because your details can be shared with third parties and scammers if it’s not an adequately secured dedicated app.

Only Play Within Your Budget

Betting can be challenging to control, especially when you win occasionally. So, you might go beyond the amount you want to bet whenever you bet since you can access the money. In that case, you need to find a way to play within your set budget to reduce how much money you can lose.

Betting can be fun, but keep in mind our safety tips to make sure that you are always covered when it comes to your money. Rather play it safe than lose it all.