Smartphones and tablets have emerged as the preferred gambling devices for online entertainment. Players who found it worthwhile to switch from land-based bookmakers, casinos and bingo rooms to the Internet, have wholeheartedly embraced the mobile revolution. Today, a significant percentage of the new players gamble on smartphones, and the only decision they need to make is what gadget to acquire.

You can’t go wrong with Apple devices

If money is not of the essence, and you want to own the very best smartphones money can buy, Apple gadgets are an excellent option. Whether you choose to play on the latest iPhone or experience the thrills of a bigger display on the iPad, your decision will be fulfilling. The Cupertino giant finally allowed gambling developers to promote their apps on the iOS operating system. This led to a surge in the number of casino games and software for iPhones and tablets, and this trend is going strong.

Online casino players who want more specific security features from new casino sites like the many listed here — would naturally be inclined to choose the latest smartphone. For Apple fans, this would be the iPhone 13, a brand-new gadget just released by the company. It comes with an intimidating price tag, but it delivers the best performance you can hope from a mobile device. If you are already the proud owner of a recent smartphone produced by Apple, you can trust its performance. Even gadgets developed three or four years ago will run all the available games smoothly.

Samsung smartphones are the most popular

Apple might be the most successful when it comes to maximizing profits, but Samsung has the biggest market share. Android devices are immensely popular, and the South Korean giant has more than a handful of exceptional smartphones. The Galaxy series has emerged as the ideal choice for Android fans who wanted the best smartphones money can buy.

These phones are released on a yearly basis, and they don’t depreciate all that fast, so players can fully enjoy them for online gambling needs.

Once again, if we are to talk specifics, Samsung Galaxy S 21 is the top of the line and the obvious smartphone for prospective buyers. It doesn’t come with a prohibitive price, but it is still very expensive for most people. Just like its Apple counterparts, S series phones released a few years ago are perfectly capable of running all casino games. In fact, the top-tier smartphones and tablets produced by both companies are incredibly powerful, comparable to Pocket PCs.

Strong contenders from other brands

Asus ROG Phone 5, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, and Nubia Red Magic 5G are some exceptional devices for online gambling. These smartphones are in fact designed for gaming, so in many regards, they are superior to both Apple and Samsung counterparts. If you want to use your phone mostly for mobile casino entertainment and video games, you won’t be disappointed with what these gadgets have to offer.