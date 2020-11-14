Having a licence is one of the most important criteria for choosing an online casino. Everyone wants to play on a trusted platform with official software where all transactions are reliably protected and payments are guaranteed. Licensed online casinos are safe, official, and have a number of other advantages.

Licensed non Gamstop casinos for UK players are not only a guarantee that you will enjoy quality gameplay but also your confidence that the casino works legally, has original software, and offers fair games. Any experienced player will confirm that you need to trust your money and time only to high-quality and proven sites.

What Is a Gambling Licence and What Is It for?

If a virtual gambling club wants to operate in the legal field, it must necessarily obtain a licence from the relevant government authority of the country it is registered in. In fact, a gambling licence is a package of documents that gives the operator the right to legally provide gambling services in an established jurisdiction. For a player, this is a signal that the casino operates in strict accordance with the laws, is monitored by specially authorized auditors, pays taxes, and protects user rights.

A licensed casino proves that the institution can be trusted. Indeed, to obtain permission to conduct gambling activities, a company needs to meet certain requirements, collect the necessary documents, confirm its solvency, etc.

Who Issues Licences?

The first to officially offer licensing services was the small island nation of Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean. Nowadays, the list of jurisdictions where a gambling company can register and get permissive documentation is longer. Today, licences are issued by many states and territories:

Alderney; Malta; Gibraltar; Curacao; Vanuatu; Kahnawake; Philippines; Costa Rica; Some EU countries (Spain, Italy, Great Britain, France, Cyprus, and so on).



Offshore zones are especially popular with casino owners since the legislation is less demanding there. What is more, taxation is minimal or completely absent, which is especially beneficial for representatives of the gambling business.

To obtain a licence, you need to apply to a special body. Most often, it is a gambling commission, office, or department under the government. But in some countries, for example, in Costa Rica, the Ministry of Economy is responsible for issuing documents.

The procedure for obtaining is fairly standard and is practically the same in all countries. A number of requirements are presented to the applicant, including those of a financial nature. Casino owners must submit an application, provide financial guarantees, pay the cost of the licence, etc. After careful consideration of the application and full verification of the applicant for the fulfilment of the conditions, the commission makes its reasoned decision.