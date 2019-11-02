Let’s get one thing straight right now — online video slots are very easy to play. All you need to do is spin the reels and wait for the best possible outcome.

However, it doesn’t hurt to know a couple of things about this kind of entertainment as that could improve your overall spinning experience and help you master the game. If you are new to slot games, there are a couple of things you need to take into account before making your first spin.

Read on!

Casino Quality

There are literally dozens of online casinos out there, but not all of them will suit you. Some might not offer the type of slots you like, while others might not be available in your location. Also, some might try to trick you into making a deposit and give you nothing in return.

Therefore, be very careful when choosing the casino for playing slots.

Casino Promotions

Some casinos offer various promotions that can give you a boost while playing online slots. These are usually called deposit and no deposit bonuses. They award players with money that can be used for spinning slots or playing other casino games.

If you haven’t chosen a casino yet, make sure to find the ones that offer the online slots free welcome bonus. That way, you will get more free spins and be able to play slots for longer.

Reputable Slot Providers

One way to know that a slot is entertaining and trustworthy is to check which company made it. The online casino industry is a highly competitive one, meaning there are quite a few reputable slot development companies out there.

Some of the most popular ones include NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, Play’n GO, and more.

Return to Player Score

Return to Player (RTP) is a term that refers to the overall amount of money online video slots return to players on average via prizes. For example, if the RTP is 95%, the game will return approximately $95 for every $100 players spend on bets.

The majority of online slots have RTP scores higher than 90%. You should go for the ones with the highest possible RTP. Anything above 90% is considered decent.

Slot Volatility

The volatility of online slots can be high, medium, or low. High volatility means you will get big prizes but they won’t happen very often. On the other hand, slots with low volatility will reward you more often, but jackpots are usually much lower compared to the high-volatility ones.

Slot Bonus Features

Modern slots have various bonus features that make this type of entertainment very immersive and rewarding. If you’re a beginner, don’t go straight for the ones with the most features as they can be confusing. In other words, start with the simpler ones that don’t have many paylines or reels.

Slot Grids

The number of reels and rows in a slot determines the number of symbols that are going to appear during every spin and affect the number of possible combos as well. The standard grid structure for the majority of slots is 5×3 (five reels with three rows each), and this is something you should start with if you are new to online slots.