“In an armour of scars, I fight the illusion of my fears. I’m a warrior.”

Warrior with a Crown is the first fashion film co-directed by LA-based photographer and filmmaker JMP and model Francesco Cuizza, signed with Storm Management.

Warrior with a Crown takes the viewer on the journey of becoming aware that fear and failure are but manmade illusions. The short film addresses how our need to conquer is just a fight with ourselves, with the journey itself becoming the real conquest.

Shot in Malibu (California) on the beach in the eerie early hours of the day, the film employs movement and an original choreography to unfold its narrative. As viewers we are presented with two different types of failures. The first brings a man to his knees, overwhelmed by his lack of experience and knowledge. But the second time failure does not fell the man; he has learnt from his mistakes and is able to stand once again, aware that he has become a warrior capable of withstanding the challenges of life.

Commenting on the production, JMP states: “Warrior with a Crown is something different. We decided to work with voice-over in relation to body movements in order to engage the viewers and take them on an artistic inner journey.” Cuizza adds: “The film is based on the belief that failure is the fuel for one’s success and is looking to express the weight that every person must carry in an ongoing quest to excel in life”.

Warrior with a Crown is currently been screened across the international film festival circuit, with selections including Copenhagen Fashion Film Festival, Athens Fashion Film Festival, Redline International Film Festival and Short to the Point.

The creative duo JMP – Cuizza began by experimenting with video as a way to explore the subconscious, focusing primarily on spirituality as the core of their work. Their aim is to continue to use filmmaking to reflect on the human psyche and ego, addressing different aspects with each production. Their next work will focus on resilience and privacy.